Baby Reindeer, la recensione: uno show vertiginoso, in bilico tra dramma e commedia (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) La serie: Baby Reindeer, 2024. Creata da: Richard Gadd. Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill. Genere: drammatico, commedia. Durata: 35 minuti circa/7 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Netflix. Trama: Un barista e comico mediocre compie un atto di gentilezza verso una donna vulnerabile che, da quel momento, diventerà la sua infaticabile stalker. A chi è consigliato? A chi è alla ricerca di un prodotto anticonvenzionale, a metà strada tra l’inquietante e l’esilarante. <!



> Adattamento dell’omonima e acclamata opera teatrale di Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer è uno show che non ti aspetti, basato sulla sconvolgente storia vera del suo autore. Protagonista della narrazione è Donny, barista e comico fallito che, a seguito di un ...
