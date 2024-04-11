AEW | Will Ospreay risponde piccato a Triple H a Dynamite | alludendo a come sia arrivato al vertice

AEW Will

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Will Ospreay risponde piccato a Triple H a Dynamite, alludendo a come sia arrivato al vertice (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Non solo il video di CM Punk, nella puntata di Dynamite di questa notte c’è stata un’altra reazione ad alcune parole pronunciate nei giorni scorsi lato WWE. Ci riferiamo all’intervento di Triple H al Pat McAfee Show in cui parlando di “scouting” ha affermato che se vede una persona poco incline a lavorare duro, che poi sceglie un lavoro più semplice, con orari meno faticosi allora è felice di non averla presa. Tutti hanno visto un riferimento a Will Ospreay in queste parole, il britannico è stato un free agent ambito in questo inizio di stagione ed è stato corteggiato ovviamente anche dalla WWE per poi scegliere la AEW, mantenendo la possibilità di rimanere in Inghilterra e viaggiare per gli show settimanali. “Non sei nella posizone per parlare” Quello di Ospreay ai microfoni di Renee ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Will

    Questa notte a AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay e Willow Nightingale si sono affrontate sul ring per determinare la sfidante uno al Titolo TBS a AEW Dynasty, show in PPV che ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Will

    Uno dei segreti che rende Will Ospreay uno dei migliori al mondo in ciò che fa non riguarda solamente il suo straordinario talento e le sue incredibili capacità, ma sicuramente una delle ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Will

    Il prossimo 21 aprile, in quel di AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson e Will Ospreay si scontreranno in un attesissimo 1 vs.1 che si prospetta spettacolare. Danielson è uno dei wrestler più ... (zonawrestling)

Mercedes Moné viene aggredita a Dynamite da un'avversaria sconosciuta - Uno dei personaggi della AEW che sta facendo più parlar di sè nelle ultime settimane, senza ancora aver fatto il suo debutto sui ring della compagnia è Mercedes Moné, l'ex Sasha Banks della WWE, che ...worldwrestling

AEW Dynamite 4/10/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And Hated - This week's AEW Dynamite left the Wrestling Inc. staff with plenty to love and hate, so here's the three from both sides of the scale.msn

CM Punk responds after WWE rival leaks real footage of backstage fight - WWE legend CM Punk appears to have addressed Tony Khan’s decision to leak footage of his backstage fight at AEW All In London. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company aired a video ...metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Will
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.