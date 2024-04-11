AEW | Okada accetta la sfida di PAC | i due collideranno a Dynasty con in palio l’International Championship

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, come vi abbiamo riportatoha sconfitto il nostro connazionale Andrea Guercio e ha successivamenteto lalanciata da PAC, rendendo di fatto ufficiale il loro incontro per, il prossimo PPV in casa AEW del prossimo 21 aprile. Il Rainmaker metterà inil suo Internationalcontro l’ex WWE, che ha provato ad attaccare l’ex NJPW ieri notte, senza successo vista l’intromissione degli Young Bucks. Challenge Accepted, but it's all breaking down!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rainmakerX@BASTARDPAC @YoungBucks @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/qExISBWx2n— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024 Ecco qui di seguito la card aggiornata di ...

