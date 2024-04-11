AEW | Eric Bischoff commenta le recenti dichiarazioni di Tony Khan sul footage di Dynamite

CM Punk, Young Bucks & More React As AEW Airs All In London Backstage Altercation - The wrestling world has made its views clear following the airing of backstage footage showing last year's altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk. The April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite saw ...msn

Eric Bischoff Shares His Opinion on AEW Sharing Backstage Footage - "This is an emotional reaction that has absolutely no upside," Bischoff boldly declared. He stated that he does not know the nature of the footage. He believes that The Young Bucks might use the ...msn

Backstage fight video shows CM Punk initiated contact with Jack Perry, before choking and throwing punch at All Elite Wrestling star at 'All In: London' - All Elite Wrestling's footage of the backstage fight at 'All In: London' showed CM Punk initiating the incident by walking up to Jack Perry, shoving him, putting him in a chokehold and throwing a ...dailymail.co.uk