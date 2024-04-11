AEW | Eric Bischoff commenta le recenti dichiarazioni di Tony Khan sul footage di Dynamite

AEW: Eric Bischoff commenta le recenti dichiarazioni di Tony Khan sul footage di Dynamite (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) La scorsa notte durante AEW Dynamite è andato in onda il famoso footage inerente la rissa tra CM Punk e Perry di ALL IN. In tal senso il proprietario della compagnia, Tony Khan, si è più volte esposto ritenendo il tutto utile ad attirare nuovi fan verso la visione del prodotto. A proposito del commento di TK, condivisibile o meno, è giunto lo storico GM di RAW, WCW e TNA, Eric Bischoff esponendo la sua attraverso il proprio account X. Eric ha semplicemente risposto a tali dichiarazioni commentando con la gif di un pagliaccio, segno di non condivisione delle parole di Khan con il quale molto spesso si trova in disaccordo. Qui il tweet di riferimento. Eric ...
