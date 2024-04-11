AEW | Adam Copeland difende il Titolo TNT a Dynamite

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Questa notte aha difeso con successo ilTNT contro Penta El Zero Miedo. Per l’R-Rated Superstar, questa è stata la prima difesa ufficiale del, ottenuto in precedenza in un match contro “l’ex amico” e ora rivale Christian Cage. Nonostante un avvio promettente per il lottatore messicano, l’incontro è diventato progressivamente più equilibrato, culminando in una Spear decisiva del campione in carica, che gli ha permesso di vincere il match. Al termine del match, Julia Hart è apparsa sul ring per tendere un’imboscata al campione in carica, mentre Brody King lo ha attaccato alle spalle. Fortunatamente per l’ex campione WWE, Willow Nightingale è intervenuta attaccando Julia, permettendo così a lui di attaccare Brody e riuscendo ad allontanare la minaccia e ...

