WWE: Trick è pronto, titolo NXT o via dallo show. Sulla sua strada però c’è ancora Hayes (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Il Main Event di Stand & Deliver ha visto trionfare Trick Williams contro l’ex grande amico Carmelo Hayes. Un successo che avrebbe dovuto liberare a Trick la strada verso il titolo NXT detenuto da Ilja Dragunov. In parte è stato così, con i due che stanotte hanno avuto un confronto in vista di Spring Breakkin’, ma poi Sulla strada dello sfidante è spuntato ancora una volta Carmelo Hayes, che non ha digerito la sconfitta di pochi giorni fa. Vinci o lascia Trick Williams ha chiuso la puntata di NXT con un promo sul ring, ha ripercorso la vittoria di Stand & Deliver e ha parlato di una nuova era di NXT in cui lui vuole essere il campione sconfiggendo Ilja Dragunov. Lo Czar non si è fatto attendere, si ...
