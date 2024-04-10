WWE | Roxanne Perez difende il titolo a NXT

(Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultima puntata di WWE NXT su USA Network,ha difeso con successo ilFemminile NXT sconfiggendo Natalya. Questo è stato il terzo incontro della serata dello show del martedì sera della WWE a Orlando, Florida. The Queen of Harts ha chiesto un match titolato a The Prodigy nei primi minuti dello show, ma è stata rifiutata da quest’ultima prima che la general manager Ava Raine accettasse la sfida per conto suo. L’incontro è stato equilibrato, con la superstar di RAW che ha ottenuto diverse chiare opportunità di portare ila casa. Dopo un attacco a bordo ring, Natalya è stata colta di sorpresa da Lola Vice, senza che l’arbitro se ne accorgesse. L’attacco ha permesso adi eseguire la sua Pop Rocks per la vittoria. .@NatbyNature was SO CLOSE to ...

Giulia ha scelto la WWE, svelato il motivo di questa decisione - Erano mesi che circolavano voci e finalmente tra il pubblico di NXT Stand & Deliver la WWE ha presentato Giulia. Ma quando debutteràspaziowrestling

Controversy on NXT as new WWE champion retains title with help from outside interference - WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez faced Natalya during the latest episode of NXT. Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania ...msn

Roxanne Perez Anticipates Potential Selection in Upcoming WWE Draft - Roxanne Perez, the current NXT Women’s Champion, recently hinted at her eligibility for the upcoming WWE Draft. Following her victory over Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver, which earned her the ...msn