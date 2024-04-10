WWE | Roxanne Perez difende il titolo a NXT

WWE Roxanne

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Roxanne Perez difende il titolo a NXT (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultima puntata di WWE NXT su USA Network, Roxanne Perez ha difeso con successo il titolo Femminile NXT sconfiggendo Natalya. Questo è stato il terzo incontro della serata dello show del martedì sera della WWE a Orlando, Florida. The Queen of Harts ha chiesto un match titolato a The Prodigy nei primi minuti dello show, ma è stata rifiutata da quest’ultima prima che la general manager Ava Raine accettasse la sfida per conto suo. L’incontro è stato equilibrato, con la superstar di RAW che ha ottenuto diverse chiare opportunità di portare il titolo a casa. Dopo un attacco a bordo ring, Natalya è stata colta di sorpresa da Lola Vice, senza che l’arbitro se ne accorgesse. L’attacco ha permesso a Roxanne di eseguire la sua Pop Rocks per la vittoria. .@NatbyNature was SO CLOSE to ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Roxanne

    Dopo il debutto in quel di RAW con tanto di vittoria su Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez festeggia ancora una volta e si gode il suo secondo regno da NXT Women’s Champion. Nel backstage però la ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Roxanne

    Un paio di settimane fa Roxanne Perez ha attaccato brutalmente la campionessa NXT Lyra Valkyria svelando un volto di sé totalmente inedito. L’attacco ha avuto conseguenze serie sulla ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Roxanne

    Una nuova Roxanne Perez, una Roxanne diversa da quella che abbiamo imparato a conoscere, questa rincorsa alla cintura l’ha veramente cambiata e ora sta mostrando un lato molto più cattivo di ... (zonawrestling)

Giulia ha scelto la WWE, svelato il motivo di questa decisione - Erano mesi che circolavano voci e finalmente tra il pubblico di NXT Stand & Deliver la WWE ha presentato Giulia. Ma quando debutteràspaziowrestling

Controversy on NXT as new WWE champion retains title with help from outside interference - WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez faced Natalya during the latest episode of NXT. Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania ...msn

Roxanne Perez Anticipates Potential Selection in Upcoming WWE Draft - Roxanne Perez, the current NXT Women’s Champion, recently hinted at her eligibility for the upcoming WWE Draft. Following her victory over Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver, which earned her the ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Roxanne
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.