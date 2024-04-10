WWE | Roman Reigns pubblicizzato per SmackDown pre SummerSlam

WWE: Roman Reigns pubblicizzato per SmackDown pre SummerSlam (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Come abbiamo visto, a WrestleMania 40 si è concluso l’incredibile regno titolato di Roman Reigns che macinato record su record in questi anni. Ora, il Tribal Chief dovrebbe rimanere off screen per un po’ di tempo, prima di tornare in azione e intraprendere un nuovo percorso. Emerge, ora, la possibile sua prima apparizione post WM 40. Lo rivedremo per SummerSlam? Emerge la prima possibile apparizione di Roman Reigns post WM 40. Attualmente, il primo show WWE che lo vede pubblicizzato è l’episodio di SmackDown che precederà SummerSlam 2024. Il grande evento estivo è in programma sabato 3 agosto, in quel di Cleveland, e il Tribal Chief potrebbe fare il suo ritorno proprio in vista del PLE. Prima di questa data, ad oggi, non è pubblicizzata la ...
