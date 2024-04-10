Tottenham | Newcastle apprende che chiedono un prezzo per l’obiettivo difensivo di 23 anni

Newcastle to stun Man Utd, Liverpool with statement signing of Juventus star as price tag revealed - DON’T MISS: Top 10 most transferable Newcastle stars if FFP concerns force Magpies into major summer sales Man Utd were the first Premier League side to be linked with Huijsen, as they were tipped to ...teamtalk

Could Arsenal be about to join Spurs among winners of unwanted Premier League prize - Arsenal could become Premier League goal-difference champions (which is definitely a thing) who nevertheless managed to come up short. Just like Spurs. Twice.football365

Football Transfer Rumours: PSG And Barcelona Interested In Liverpool’s Luis Diaz - Tottenham are joining Chelsea in the race for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, the Telegraph says. The 21-year-old, who has scored three goals to go with his eight assists in LaLiga, has a £42.8 ...outlookindia