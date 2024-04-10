Tottenham | Newcastle apprende che chiedono un prezzo per l’obiettivo difensivo di 23 anni

Tottenham, Newcastle apprende che chiedono un prezzo per l’obiettivo difensivo di 23 anni (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Tottenham Hotspur e Newcastle United sono stati collegati al trasferimento di Mohamed Simakan. Lo riferisce il giornalista di Sky Sports Germany Filippo Hinze, il difensore ha una clausola rescissoria da 70 milioni di euro nel contratto e il centrale francese è aperto a trasferirsi in un club della Premier League. Il trasferimento in Inghilterra gli piace e resta da vedere se i due club inglesi saranno disposti a pagare. Tottenham e Newcastle devono migliorare la propria unità difensiva e ingaggiare un altro difensore centrale potrebbe rivelarsi una decisione saggia per loro. Il Tottenham ha tre difensori centrali affidabili a disposizione e l’acquisto di Simakan risolverebbe la loro unità difensiva per il prossimo futuro. Il 23enne è abbastanza versatile ...
