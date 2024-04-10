The turning – La casa del male, come finisce? Esiste un sequel? Trama e speigazione finale (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024)
“In una misteriosa tenuta nella campagna del Maine vivono Flora e Miles, due giovani orfani con turbamenti psichici. Kate è la nuova tata incaricata delle loro cure. Tuttavia, scopre ben presto che sia i bambini che la casa nascondono segreti oscuri, con la possibilità che la tenuta sia infestata da presenze maligne.”
Curiosità su il film “The turning”
Il film tratto dal romanzo di Henry James "Il giro di vite", offre una moderna reinterpretazione di una storia classica. Ambientato nel lugubre scenario della primavera del 1994, il film si snoda tra i misteri della tenuta, situata in realtà a Dublino, la Killruddery House. L'atmosfera cupa e gotica permea l'intero film, creando un'ambientazione ideale per il susseguirsi di eventi sinistri e inquietanti.La TramaLa Trama segue Kate, la nuova tata, mentre si adatta alla
The Turning - La casa del male - Film (2020)
