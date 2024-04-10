The Honest Company | Jessica Alba lascia il ruolo di Chief Creative Officer

The Honest Company, Jessica Alba lascia il ruolo di Chief Creative Officer (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) La star di Sin City ha abbandonato il proprio ruolo nella società che aveva contribuito a fondare nel 2012. Dodici anni fa, Jessica Alba aveva co-fondato un'azienda di prodotti per la cura personale, The Honest Company. L'attrice ha deciso di lasciare il proprio ruolo di Chief Creative Officer nell'azienda di prodotti ecologici per bambini e lifestyle e ha annunciato ieri la propria uscita di scena. "È con gratitudine che, dodici anni dopo aver fondato The Honest Company, sto lasciando il mio ruolo di Chief Creative Officer. Tuttavia, continuerò a fornire consulenza strategica attraverso il mio ...
