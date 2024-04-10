The Chosen | la prima serie tv sulla vita di Gesù | gli episodi della 2° stagione

The Chosen, la prima serie tv sulla vita di Gesù: gli episodi della 2° stagione (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Su Tv2000 arriva anche la seconda stagione della serie tv The Chosen, in onda dal 15 aprile ogni lunedì alle ore 20.55. Un innovativo dramma storico basato sulla vita di Gesù, vista attraverso gli occhi di coloro che lo hanno conosciuto, ambientata sullo sfondo dell’oppressione romana nell’Israele del primo secolo. Un progetto partito dal basso negli Stati Uniti (finanziato tramite crowdfunding) che ha raggiunto finora oltre 200 milioni di spettatori, oltre 770 milioni di visualizzazioni di singoli episodi e che conta più di 12 milioni di follower sui social media. La serie, diretta e co-scritta dal regista Dallas Jenkins, è interpretata da Jonathan Roumie, attore cattolico di padre egiziano, nei panni di Gesù, e da ...
