The Blair Witch Project | Un nuovo film in lavorazione ed è solo il primo di molti remake horror!

(Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Lionsgate e Blumhouse si recheranno nelle oscure foreste del Maryland per undi The. Le due case di produzione tornano a collaborare dopo Imaginary, arrivato in sala il mese scorso. Si tratta deldi un accordo multiplo che vedrà Blumhouse reinterpretare diversi classici dell’orrore dalla Lionsgate. La notizia è stata annunciata da Adam Fogelson, presidente di Lionsgate, e Jason Blum in occasione del CinemaCon: “Sono stato incredibilmente fortunato ad aver lavorato con Jason molte volte nel corso degli anni. Abbiamo stabilito un forte rapporto con La notte del giudizio quando ero alla Universal, e abbiamo lanciato STX con il suoRegali da uno sconosciuto – The Gift. Non c’è nessuno migliore di lui in questo ...

Selma Blair walks the Fashion Trust Awards red carpet without her cane or service dog amid MS battle as she looks sensational in a minidress - Selma Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, hit the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards red carpet without her service dog or a cane on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.dailymail.co.uk

Cate Blanchett Wields a Flamethrower as ‘Borderlands’ Drops a Gonzo, Colorful New Trailer at CinemaCon - More from Variety 'Monopoly' Movie in the Works From Margot Robbie and Lionsgate Jason Blum Reviving 'The Blair Witch Project' for Lionsgate With New Film Michael Keaton Back From the Dead in Zany ...ca.sports.yahoo

Derbyshire Sign Daryn Dupavillon For 2024 County Season - Derbyshire have signed Daryn Dupavillon, the South African pace sensation, for the majority of the 2024 County season.< ...menafn