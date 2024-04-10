The Blair Witch Project | Lionsgate e Blumhouse al lavoro sul reboot

The Blair

The Blair Witch Project: Lionsgate e Blumhouse al lavoro sul reboot (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Il film horror The Blair Witch Project, arrivato nelle sale nel 1999, è al centro di un nuovo progetto targato Lionsgate e Blumhouse. Blumhouse e Lionsgate sono al lavoro per realizzare un reboot del film The Blair Witch Project, uno dei primi successi nel campo dei progetti horror di genere found footage. Nei prossimi mesi si lavorerà infatti al possibile ritorno di alcuni titoli che fanno parte del catalogo della Lionsgate, iniziando proprio con il lungometraggio arrivato nel 1999 nelle sale. Jason Blum, CEO di Blumhouse, ha voluto ringraziare Lionsgate per la possibilità di dare il via a unba collaborazione. L'esperto produttore ha ...
