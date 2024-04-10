Su Amazon il Google Pixel 8 Pro è il best-buy di oggi | sconto top

Amazon Google

Su Amazon il Google Pixel 8 Pro è il best-buy di oggi, sconto top (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Quest’oggi, mercoledì 10 aprile, è disponibile su Amazon un’offerta imperdibile che vogliamo condividere con voi, ovvero il Google Pixel 8 Pro, un dispositivo eccezionale e best buy odierno. Attualmente, grazie al super sconto del 20%, sarà vostro ad un prezzo incredibilmente vantaggioso di soli 879 euro (invece di 1099 euro di listino), colore nero ossidiana, storage interno di 128GB, spedizione inclusa e reso gratuito con Prime. Si tratta di un’opportunità da non lasciarsi sfuggire, considerando che a questo prezzo avrete un dispositivo che è il fiore all’occhiello del produttore californiano. Inoltre, la promessa di sette anni di aggiornamenti software, inclusi gli indispensabili patch di sicurezza, garantisce che il vostro dispositivo sia sempre al sicuro e aggiornato con le ultime ...
