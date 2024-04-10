Question time sul Ruggi | sacche di sangue “sparite” | Tommasetti interroga De Luca

Question time sul Ruggi, sacche di sangue “sparite”: Tommasetti interroga De Luca (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutisacche di sangue “volatilizzate” all’Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria di Salerno. È il caso su cui intende far luce Aurelio Tommasetti. Con un Question time, il consigliere regionale della Campania della Lega interroga il presidente della Giunta regionale, quest’ultimo anche in veste di assessore alla Sanità, sottolineando la gravità della vicenda, nata dalla denuncia di un medico al ministero della Sanità e resa nota anche da articoli di giornale sul quotidiano “Le Cronache”.  “In relazione agli anni 2021, 2022 e 2023, da un’analisi dei relativi registri, sarebbero “sparite” 40 sacche di sangue dal reparto di ematologia del nosocomio – spiega Tommasetti – Ciò ha determinato uno scandalo ...
