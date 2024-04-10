Matrix 5: Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe recitare nel film diretto da Drew Goddard - Matrix 5 è attualmente in fase di sviluppo con la guida di Drew Goddard e l'attrice Cailee Spaeny ha svelato che vorrebbe far parte del cast.movieplayer

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Peacock - Bumper in Berlin Season 1 is a TV series that follows Bumper Allen’s pursuit of his music dreams in Berlin. It showcases his talent on a radio show and at Unity Day while exploring themes of ...msn

The Matrix 5: Civil War's Cailee Spaeny Really Wants to Be Cast in Drew Goddard Sequel - Cailee Spaeny is really hoping she gets the chance to be in The Matrix 5. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Spaeny was asked if she'd be interested in playing a role in The Matrix 5, which is ...msn