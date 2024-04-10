Matrix 5 | Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe far parte del cast del sequel

Matrix 5: Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe far parte del cast del sequel (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) A Cailee Spaeny piacerebbe tanto far parte del cast di Matrix 5: è quanto dichiarato da lei stessa. La realizzazione del quinto capitolo della celebre saga è stata annunciata qualche giorno fa, e vedrà alla regia Drew Goddard. Intervistata da The Hollywood Reporter, la Spaeny ha dichiarato: “Diciamolo apertamente: ho persino il mio cappotto in stile Matrix qui. Farei qualsiasi cosa con Drew Goddard. Lui è un genio e sono così entusiasta per lui. Quindi sì, diciamolo e vedremo cosa accadrà. Facciamolo succedere“. Una scena di Matrix Resurrections, fonte: Warner Bros. ItaliaCailee Spaeny è apparsa ultimamente sui grandi schermi come protagonista di Priscilla, pellicola incentrata sulla vita di Priscilla Presley, moglie della famosa star (qui potete ...
