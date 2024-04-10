Matrix 5 | Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe far parte del cast del sequel

(Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Apiacerebbe tanto far parte del cast di5: è quanto dichiarato da lei stessa. La realizzazione del quinto capitolo della celebre saga è stata annunciata qualche giorno fa, e vedrà alla regia Drew Goddard. Intervistata da The Hollywood Reporter, laha dichiarato: “Diciamolo apertamente: ho persino il mio cappotto in stilequi. Farei qualsiasi cosa con Drew Goddard. Lui è un genio e sono così entusiasta per lui. Quindi sì, diciamolo e vedremo cosa accadrà. Facciamolo succedere“. Una scena diResurrections, fonte: Warner Bros. Italiaè apparsa ultimamente sui grandi schermi come protagonista di Priscilla, pellicola incentrata sulla vita di Priscilla Presley, moglie della famosa star (qui potete ...

Cailee Spaeny Talks ‘Civil War,’ Taylor Swift’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Fandom and Manifesting ‘Matrix 5’ - The actor (and Missouri native) recalls telling Swift she was a fan both of the pop superstar and the Chiefs long before the combo became fashionable.hollywoodreporter

The Matrix 5: Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe entrare nel cast del sequel di Drew Goddard - Cailee Spaeny spera davvero di avere la possibilità di recitare in The Matrix 5. Durante un'attività stampa Cailee Spaeny ha ...cinefilos

Matrix 5: Cailee Spaeny vorrebbe recitare nel film diretto da Drew Goddard - Matrix 5 è attualmente in fase di sviluppo con la guida di Drew Goddard e l'attrice Cailee Spaeny ha svelato che vorrebbe far parte del cast.movieplayer