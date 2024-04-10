Liverpool | Elliott | 'Coppa per Klopp | ma siamo delusi Non voglio essere il giocatore che entra'

Liverpool, Elliot: “Vincere l’Europa League miglior modo per salutare Klopp” - ha presentato in conferenza stampa la partita di domani contro l'Atalanta, valida per l'andata dei quarti di Europa League ...calcioatalanta

Grand National 2024 Day One: Bob Olinger can win the Aintree Hurdle - Henry De Bromhead's nine-year-old can win the Grade One feature on the opening day at Aintree while Shishkin, Grey Dawning, Captain Tommy, Sir Gino, Homme Public and Baby Kate may also triumph ...liverpoolecho.co.uk

Aintree horse racing tips: Ruby Walsh's selections for all seven of Thursday's races - And the legendary jockey also fancies Saint Roi and Baby Kate for the Mullins team, while he thinks Grey Dawning will follow up his win in the Turners Novices' Chase with another success in Thursday's ...irishmirror.ie