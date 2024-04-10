LIVE – Liverpool-Atalanta | Gasperini in conferenza stampa DIRETTA

Calciomercato Liverpool, Luis Diaz potrebbe dire addio al club inglese. Ecco le squadre che sono fortemente interessate a lui Il Liverpool e la sua ala Luis Díaz si trovano di fronte a un bivio ... (calcionews24)
L'ex centrocampista del Liverpool e dell'Inghilterra rivela di aver fatto uso di cocaina dopo il suo ritiro dal calcio (golssip)
Milano, 10 aprile 2024 – Non solo la Champions League, ma anche la seconda competizione continentale è pronta a regalare spettacolo con i quarti di finale di andata. L’urna non è stata clemente con ... (sport.quotidiano)
Grand National Day preview: Race predictions for Grand National Festival - SATURDAY is the big day of the Aintree Festival this week – it’s Randox Grand National day! One of the highlights in the global sporting calendar, the Grand National returns for the ...thesun.co.uk
TV cosmetic doctor gave patient free botox in return for sex, tribunal rules - TV cosmetic doctor gave patient free botox in return for sex, tribunal rules - Dr Tijion Esho had admitted having an improper emotional relationship with the woman, but denied having any physical ...msn
Fans praise 'very brave' Danny Murphy for speaking 'so honestly' about his addiction to cocaine, after the former LIVErpool star revealed his post-retirement struggles - Fans have heaped praise on former LIVErpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy for speaking openly about his addiction to cocaine after retiring from football.dailymail.co.uk