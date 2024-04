La Sugar Tax in Italia | Impatto sui Consumatori nel 2024

Tesco pre-tax profit nears £2.3bn after 160% year-on-year increase - Pre-tax profits at Tesco approached £2.3bn during the 12 months to 24 February 2024, its preliminary results have revealed.foodmanufacture.co.uk

Sugar increase in Fanta and Sprite prompts calls for new tax on Australia’s food and drinks industry - Health experts say government must step in to cut Sugar in beverages and tackle manufacturers’ ‘appalling’ behaviour ...theguardian

Increasing Sugar in Fanta sparks call for new tax on soft drinks - "Consumers have been bombarded with claims of reduced Sugar when the Sugar amount in some products has actually increased." ...msn