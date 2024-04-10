La star di “Harry Potter” Miriam Margolyes invita gli ebrei a “urlare per un cessate il fuoco”

La star di “Harry Potter” Miriam Margolyes invita gli ebrei a “urlare per un cessate il fuoco” (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie L’attrice veterana e attivista anglo-australiana Miriam Margolyes ha lanciato un accorato appello per porre fine al conflitto tra Israele e Palestina, invitando tutti gli ebrei a unirsi nella richiesta di un cessate il fuoco immediato. Miriam Margolyes invita alla pace tra Israele e Palestina: “cessate il fuoco ora” In un video pubblicato attraverso il Jewish Council of Australia, Margolyes ha espresso profonda preoccupazione per la situazione in corso a Gaza, definendo le azioni di Israele come “scioccanti, imbarazzanti e malvage”. L’attrice ha dichiarato di sentirsi profondamente “vergognosa” per ...
