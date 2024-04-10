Joker e Harley Queen | tutti pazzi per il primo trailer con Joaquin Phoenix e Lady Gaga VIDEO

Joker e Harley Queen: tutti pazzi per il primo trailer con Joaquin Phoenix e Lady Gaga (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Pubblicato il 10 Aprile, 2024 “Dicci, cosa è cambiato, Arthur?”, chiede lo psichiatra del manicomio criminale di Arkam. “Ve lo dico cos’è cambiato. Non sono più solo”, risponde Arthur Fleck, il futuro Joker, il personaggio reinterpretato magistralmente da Joaquin Phoenix che gli ha già fatto conquistare l’Oscar del migliore attore protagonista nel 2020. Il dialogo fa parte dell’attesissimo trailer del secondo capitolo, di Joker: Folie à Deux, nella sale il prossimo ottobre. No, non è più solo Alfred, perché questa volta si scoprirà quando ha incontrato per la prima volta la donna che diventerà la sua anima gemella, l’Harley Queen alla quale ha dato il volto la regina del pop Lady Gaga. E la scena dell’incrocio di ...
