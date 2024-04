I Fairbuds sono gli auricolari wireless di Fairphone Se l' autonomia cala | sostituisci la batteria facilmente

Fairphone uses buds launch to amplify green message - Fairphone launched a pair of earbuds claimed to address issues which often lead to similar devices being disposed of.mobileworldlive

Da Fairphone arrivano le Fairbuds, auricolari TWS con batteria sostibuibile - Da Fairphone arrivano le Fairbuds, auricolari true wireless (TWS) con batteria sostibuibile e costruzione "100% solidale" ...androidblog

Fairphone Has Just Launched A Set Of Repairable Fairbuds - Fairphone is a niche smartphone maker that makes phones that are easy for consumers to repair themselves. Now, they've just unveiled a new set of earbuds.talkandroid