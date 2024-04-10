Google Sues App Developers Over Fake Crypto Investment App Scam

Fonte : windows8.myblog
Google Sues App Developers Over Fake Crypto Investment App Scam (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Google Quattro Developer sfruttano un’applicazione Crypto Scam Google ha intentato una causa legale contro due sviluppatori di app per aver partecipato a un “schema internazionale di frode agli investimenti online per i consumatori” che ha ingannato gli utenti facendogli scaricare app Android fasulle dal Google Play Store e altre fonti e rubando i loro fondi sotto l’apparenza di promettere rendimenti … ?
Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog

Family of Nigerian businessman killed in California helicopter crash Sues charter company - The family of a Nigerian business leader who died in a Southern California helicopter crash that killed five others in February filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the flight ...wtop

Family of Elk Grove middle-schooler with disabilities Sues district over 3 alleged incidents - In one of the incidents they allege their son’s arm was “intentionally, recklessly, negligently, and forcefully grabbed” by a paraeducator, court documents say.sacbee

Wake County Schools Sues TikTok, Snapchat; says district at 'breaking point' - The Wake County School System is the latest entity suing social media giants Snapchat, TikTok and others over the impact the apps have on children.bizjournals

Video di Tendenza
Video Google Sues
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.