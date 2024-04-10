Hamas Again Rejects Hostage Deal, to Present ‘Roadmap’ for Ending War - Israelis protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip and marking the first birthday of Kfir Bibas in captivity, outside the Red Cross offices in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18.jewishexponent

Gaza, Wsj: "Hamas ha respinto piano pace Usa, presto road map per arrivare a una tregua" - (Adnkronos) - Hamas ha respinto in buona parte il piano americano per un cessate il fuoco temporaneo a Gaza. Lo hanno indicato mediatori citati dal Wall Street Journal, secondo cui il movimento palest ...reggiotv

Hamas rejects US proposal for Gaza truce, will suggest own plan instead — report - Israel open to potentially using Hamas offer as basis for talks, official tells WSJ * Lebanese man who moved money from Iran to Hamas found dead * Gallant warns Iran against attack ...timesofisrael