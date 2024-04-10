Edward Cullen è tornato | più spettinato e più affascinante che mai

Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer wishes actress a happy 34th birthday in romantic message: 'I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you' - Meyer, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening with a touching tribute for her partner, as the Twilight actress turned 34.dailymail.co.uk

Suki Waterhouse describes ‘humbling’ experience after birth of baby - Suki Waterhouse has described her “humbling” experience since having her first child with Robert Pattinson. The British actress and singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by ...standard.co.uk

If the secret to living forever is a boring life, is it really worth it - As a 111-year-old great-grandfather from Merseyside inherits the title of world’s oldest man, Helen Coffey questions our obsession with ever-increasing longevity ...independent.co.uk