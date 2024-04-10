EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 30 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 10 Aprile

(Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Cole Palmer, Philip Foden e Ikoma-Loïs Openda riceveranno una delledel30 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 10. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella trentesimapoichè il centrocampista inglese del Manchester City Philip Foden ha segnato tre gol nella vittoria in in casa contro l’Aston Villa, l’attaccante inglese del Chelsea Cole Palmer ha segnato tre gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Manchester United e l’attaccante belga del Lipsia Ikoma-Loïs Openda ha segnatodue gol e fornito due assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Friburgo. Il Team of the Week è una delle ...

