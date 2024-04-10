Dundee-Rangers rinviata per pioggia | cosa succede con le scommesse

Dundee-Rangers rinviata per pioggia: cosa succede con le scommesse (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Il match tra Dundee United e Rangers Glasgow, valevole per la trentesima giornata della Scottish Premier League 2023/2024, è stato rinviato per la troppa pioggia scesa sul campo che lo ha reso impraticabile. La partita verrà recuperata esattamente tra una settimana, ovvero mercoledì 17 aprile alle ore 21:00.  cosa succede con le scommesse? Per tutti quelli che hanno scommesso su questo incontro, la quota viene considerata VOID (ovvero nulla) visto che l’incontro si recupererà e si disputerà oltre le 48-72 ore. Questo vuol dire che se la giocata era una singola verranno rimborsati i soldi della giocata, se invece era inserita in una multipla nella potenziale vincita verrà tolta la quota indicata e giocata per la suddetta partita. E le altre partite, regolarmente disputate, verranno ...
