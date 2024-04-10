Daily Crown | Kate supera William | è al primo posto fra i reali più popolari

Daily Crown: Kate supera William, è al primo posto fra i reali più popolari (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Londra, 10 apr. (Adnkronos) - Catherine Middleton ha sostituito William come membro reale più popolare del Regno Unito. Un nuovo sondaggio di YouGov ha rilevato che tre quarti degli inglesi (76%) hanno una visione positiva di Kate, in aumento di sei punti rispetto al sondaggio di inizio anno. La sua crescente popolarità fa slittare il marito erede al trono al secondo posto, con un indice di popolarità pari al 73%. A grande sorpresa, nella classifica lo segue la zia, la principessa Anna, vista positivamente dal 71% delle persone. Al quarto posto c'è re Carlo, con il 63% delle preferenze. Seguono il principe Edoardo, con il 54%, mentre la Regina Camilla sembra dividere l'opinione pubblica con un indice di popolarità del 50%. Il principe Harry è leggermente più popolare ...
