Coming out di gruppo in Bundesliga: i calciatori gay si dichiareranno il 17 maggio (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Alcuni calciatori della Bundesliga faranno Coming out il 17 maggio, Giornata internazionale contro l’omofobia. Una rivendicazione d’omosessualità, di gruppo. In un mondo, quello del calcio, che continua a tenere gli orientamenti sessuali secretati nell’intimo. L’iniziativa si chiama Sports Free, e porta la firma di Marcus Urban, ex calciatore tedesco dichiaratosi gay alla fine della carriera. “Ci sono più calciatori omosessuali di quanto pensassimo”, spiega Urban nel video della campagna, in cui promette sorprese e liberazione collettiva. Oltre al St. Pauli – spiega il giornale spagnolo Abc – tra i sostenitori della campagna ci sono club come il Borussia Dortmund, Friburgo e Stoccarda. Reazioni positive anche tra i giocatori. Molti hanno già contattato Urban, manifestando il loro ...
