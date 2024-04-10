Case green | un milione di edifici da ristrutturare entro il 2030 Servono nuovi Superbonus edilizi?

Case green

Case green, un milione di edifici da ristrutturare entro il 2030. Servono nuovi Superbonus edilizi? (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Dopo mesi di discussioni e scontri politici, la direttiva europea sulle «Case green» sta per entrare nella sua fase più critica: l’attuazione. I Paesi Ue sono chiamati a ridurre i consumi energetici degli edifici residenziali del 16% entro il 2030 e del 20-22% entro il 2035 rispetto ai livelli del 2020. Per raggiungere questo obiettivo l’Italia è chiamata a varare un piano straordinario per l’efficientamento energetico del suo parco immobiliare, uno dei più vecchi e inquinanti di tutta l’Unione europea. Un percorso che dovrà passare senz’altro da un nuovo piano di incentivi da parte del governo, di cui finora però non si hanno informazioni. Ad agosto 2023, ha rivelato la viceministra all’Ambiente Vannia Gava rispondendo a un’interrogazione alla Camera, l’esecutivo ha avviato un tavolo ...
    Gli italiani che possiedono una casa con la classe energetica più bassa si preparino: nei prossimi anni dovranno riqualificali così come prevede la Direttiva europea “Case green” (Epbd). Tale ... (quifinanza)

    Firenze, 8 aprile 2024 - La direttiva ‘green’, approvata dal Parlamento europeo il 12 marzo scorso, ha un obiettivo nobile: ridurre il consumo energetico e l’emissione di gas a effetto serra. Ma ... (lanazione)

    Keyword trend: le banche stanno affrontando la Direttiva Case Green promossa dall’UE con cautela e attenzione, poiché questa normativa dell’Unione Europea potrebbe avere un impatto significativo sul ... (tenacemente)

