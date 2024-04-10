Cartoons On The Bay | a Leslie Iwerks il Pulcinella Special Award 2024

Cartoons On The Bay: a Leslie Iwerks il Pulcinella Special Award 2024 (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Roma, 10 apr. (askanews) – “Cartoons On The Bay” premia il talento della regista e produttrice statunitense Leslie Iwerks con il Pulcinella Special Award 2024, che sarà assegnato sabato 1° giugno nel corso della 28ª edizione del Festival diretto da Roberto Genovesi, promosso da Rai e organizzato da Rai Com, in programma a Pescara dal 29 maggio al 2 giugno. Apprezzata dalla critica e dal pubblico, pluripremiata dalle giurie, Leslie Iwerks ha diretto e prodotto documentari e cortometraggi di grande successo come “Recycled Life”, nominato all’Oscar, e “The Pixar Story”, film candidato al Primetime Emmy Award. Tra i successi più recenti il documentario “100 Years of Warner Bros”. La Iwerks che prosegue ...
