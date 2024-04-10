Bong Joon-ho svela il trailer di Mickey 17 al CinemaCon di Las Vegas

Bong Joon-ho svela il trailer di Mickey 17 al CinemaCon di Las Vegas (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Quattro anni dopo aver sbaragliato la concorrenza agli Oscar, Bong Joon-ho è pronto a mostrare al mondo il suo nuovo progetto. Al CinemaCon di Las Vegas, il regista di Parasite è apparso durante la presentazione della Warner Bros. per offrire al pubblico un primo sguardo al suo prossimo film, Mickey 17, insieme al protagonista Robert Pattinson. “È la storia di un uomo semplice che alla fine finisce per salvare il mondo” ha dichiarato il Joon-ho. Basato sul romanzo del 2022 Mickey7 scritto da Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 vede Pattinson nei panni di un colono spaziale facente parte di una spedizione inviata a conquistare il mondo di ghiaccio di Nifheim. Si tratta di dipendente “sacrificabile”, ovvero coloro che svolgono i lavori più pericolosi e spesso ...
