Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Catherine O'Hara: "Chi non lo amerà, beh.. si fotta!" (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) L'attrice era presente al CinemaCon dove sono state mostrate altre immagini esclusive del sequel di Tim Burton Oltre a presentare alcune scene esclusive da Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, il cast del sequel di Tim Burton ha rilasciato diverse dichiarazioni e tra loro Catherine O'Hara non le ha certo mandate a dire a coloro che potrebbero non amare questo ritorno ai personaggi dell'originale del 1988. "È davvero molto personale, emozionante e speciale", ha dichiarato il regista, affiancato sul palco da Michael Keaton, O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci e Willem Dafoe. "Per me è come uno strano grande filmino di famiglia". Dopo le scene esclusive mostrate in sala al CinemaCon, la O'Hara ha dichiarato che il sequel avrà sia momenti di …
