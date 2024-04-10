Arsenal | Trossard alla Del Piero | i suoi numeri in Champions

Arsenal Trossard

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Arsenal, Trossard alla Del Piero: i suoi numeri in Champions (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) Arsenal, Leo Trossard trascina i Gunners contro il Bayern Monaco: i numeri del begla che pareggia Del Piero in una speciale classifica L’Arsenal ferma il Bayern Monaco sul pareggio in Champions League grazie alla rete di Trossard al 72?, che pareggia quella di Harry Kane, ex Tottenham e quindi con una motivazione in più a
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
  • Arsenal Trossard

    Milano, 9 aprile 2024 - Il destino di Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal e Bayern Monaco è ancora tutto da scrivere. Nell'andata dei primi due quarti di finale di Champions League sono arrivati ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Arsenal Trossard

    L’Arsenal vince per 1-0 contro il Porto all’Emirates Stadium e passa il turno degli ottavi di finale di Champions League ai calci di rigore. Sfortunati i Portoghesi di Sergio Conceicao.  FINO ... (inter-news)

  • Arsenal Trossard

    Chi va ai quarti di Champions League? L'Arsenal di Mikel Arteta e il Porto di Sergio Conceicao si sfidano alle 21, nel ritorno degli ottavi... (calciomercato)

UCL: Man City Draw Real Madrid In Six-goal Thriller, Arsenal Draws Bayern - Manchester City played a 3-3 draw at Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie onTuesday night. Bernardo Silva caught out ...thenigerianvoice

Harry Kane fumes that Gabriel's handball fiasco was the 'clearest penalty I've ever seen'... while German tabloid Bild rage 'that would have been victory!' after Arsenal escape ... - Arsenal defender Gabriel handled the ball in the second half after David Raya played a short pass to him, with Bayern leading 2-1 at the time.dailymail.co.uk

‘Frustrated’ Bukayo Saka speaks out after penalty controversy in Arsenal’s draw with Bayern Munich - Second-half substitute Leandro Trossard netted after Arsenal had squandered a number of inviting chances to set up an enthralling finish at the Emirates, with the home crowd roaring Mikel Arteta’s men ...metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Arsenal Trossard
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.