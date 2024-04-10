Amadeus | Paul Bettany sarà il compositore Antonio Salieri nella nuova serie Sky con Will Sharpe

Amadeus Paul

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Amadeus: Paul Bettany sarà il compositore Antonio Salieri nella nuova serie Sky con Will Sharpe (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) L'attore di WandaVision, Paul Bettany, è stato scelto per interpretare il compositore italiano Antonio Salieri nella prossima serie di Sky. L'attore di WandaVision Paul Bettany è stato scelto per interpretare il compositore italiano Antonio Salieri nella prossima serie limitata di Sky, Amadeus. Bettany si unirà al già annunciato membro del cast Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), che interpreterà il famoso compositore Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Bettany interpreterà il rivale di Mozart nella serie creata da Joe ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Amadeus: Paul Bettany sarà il compositore Antonio Salieri nella nuova serie Sky con Will Sharpe - L'attore di WandaVision, Paul Bettany, è stato scelto per interpretare il compositore italiano Antonio Salieri nella prossima serie di Sky.movieplayer

Paul Bettany joins cast of new Sky drama based on true story - Marvel and The Da Vinci Code actor Paul Bettany has joined the cast of new Sky limited series Amadeus, which chronicles and expands on the life of Mozart.digitalspy

Paul Bettany to Play Salieri in ‘Amadeus’ Series Opposite Will Sharpe as Mozart - "Deftly reimagined from Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play," the Sky limited event series adaptation will "expand and interrogate the mythic rivalry of the two composers." ...hollywoodreporter

Video di Tendenza
Video Amadeus Paul
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.