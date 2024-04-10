(Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) - The announcement follows a change in the minority shareholding of AIP along with the novation of an orderbook of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/AIP("AIP"), a globalasset management and investment firm, today announced theof(""), a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft across the globe.is owned 100% by a U.S-based insurance and financial services holding company with approximately $11 billion of assets under management. As part of the transaction,'s owner has also acquired a 49% stake in AIP with AIP's management team continuing ...

AIP Capital Forms Aircraft Leasing Company - Aviation asset management and investment firm AIP Capital formed Phoenix Aviation Capital, an aircraft lessor focused on financing aircraft across the globe.monitordaily

AIP increases AUM by 61 Max aircraft via Phoenix - AIP Capital will manage the lessor exclusively. The insurer, which has $11 billion in assets under management, also has a 49% stake in AIP Capital after the asset manager severed shareholding ties ...airfinancejournal

AIP Capital Announces the Formation of Phoenix Aviation Capital - AIP Capital ("AIP"), a global aviation asset management and investment firm, today announced the formation of Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing ...finance.yahoo