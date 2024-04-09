WWE | The Rock vs Cody Rhodes nei piani per la prossima Wrestlemania?

Questa notte a Monday Night RAW, John Cena ha fatto il suo ritorno sul ring per formare una squadra insieme ad Awesome Truth nel match contro The Judgment Day. Lo show del lunedì sera ha ... (zonawrestling)
A WrestleMania finalmente Cody Rhodes ha “finito la sua storia”, scrivendo la parola fine al capitolo più lungo con una rincorsa a quel titolo, mai vinto dal padre, durata praticamente due ... (zonawrestling)
Secondo l’ultimo report del Wrestling Observer, dopo essere stato cancellato in favore di Night of Champions nel 2023, quest’anno tornerà King & Queen of the Ring, premium live event che ... (zonawrestling)
Can Rory McIlroy end his major drought at the Masters - Rory McIlroy won his last major tournament in 2014 and has never triumphed at the Masters. Here are some numbers breaking down the ups and downs of his career.espn.co.uk
WWE Rumors: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce 'Would Be Welcomed Back' After WrestleMania 40 - Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce "would be welcomed back to WWE with open arms," according to TMZ Sports. The seven-time Pro Bowler recently ...bleacherreport
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600M in settlement related to train derailment in eastern Ohio - Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in eastern Ohio.stamfordadvocate