WWE | The Rock vs Cody Rhodes nei piani per la prossima Wrestlemania?

WWE: The Rock vs Cody Rhodes nei piani per la prossima Wrestlemania? (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Si è da poco concluso uno dei weekend più importanti della storia della WWE. Come nelle parole di Triple H e dalla narrazione portata avanti sabato e domenica, Wrestlemania 40 ha segnato un punto di svolta e l’inizio di una nuova era. Non sono ancora finiti i festeggiamenti che già potrebbero essere stati gettati i semi per la prossima edizione. Nel Raw della scorsa notte infatti The Rock ha interrotto il discorso di celebrazione del neo campione Cody Rhodes per metterlo in guardia sul futuro, dove sulla sua strada si paleserà proprio il Final Boss. Ebbene, secondo Bryan Alvarez e Dave Meltzer, ci sarebbero già piani ben delineati per l’edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals del prossimo anno. Main event di ‘Mania 41 già scritto? Durante una chiacchierata nell’ultimo ...
