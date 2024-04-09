WWE | The Rock “parla troppo” | a farne le spese è Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill ha decisamente iniziato nel migliore dei modi la sua carriera in WWE, vincendo al debutto a WrestleMania 40. L’ex AEW ha combattuto anche al Raw post Mania, imponendosi sulla ... (zonawrestling)
Si è da poco concluso uno dei weekend più importanti della storia della WWE. Come nelle parole di Triple H e dalla narrazione portata avanti sabato e domenica, Wrestlemania 40 ha segnato un ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a Monday Night RAW, John Cena ha fatto il suo ritorno sul ring per formare una squadra insieme ad Awesome Truth nel match contro The Judgment Day. Lo show del lunedì sera ha ... (zonawrestling)
Tony Khan Speaks About Airing CM Punk All In Footage On This Week's Dynamite - Tony Khan confirms that AEW will indeed be showing the backstage footage of the fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry on Dynamite.thesportster
At movie industry convention, leaders say blockbusters alone aren’t enough - “It is not enough to rely solely on blockbusters,” said Michael O’Leary, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners. “To have a truly successful filmed entertainment industry, ...ctpost
WWE interested in Jason Kelce after WrestleMania showing - WrestleMania 40 this past weekend featured a guest appearance from now-retired NFL star Jason Kelce that fans certainly got off their feet for. And it now turns out, the company could be interested in ...msn