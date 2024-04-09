WWE | The Rock fa una promessa a Cody Rhodes | tornerà presto per continuare la loro storia

Secondo l’ultimo report del Wrestling Observer, dopo essere stato cancellato in favore di Night of Champions nel 2023, quest’anno tornerà King & Queen of the Ring, premium live event che ... (zonawrestling)
Nonostante il “divieto” di pronunciare i loro nomi, soprattutto per quanto concerne Vince McMahon, sia Paul Heyman che The Rock hanno trasgredito queste regole durante la Hall of Fame Class ... (zonawrestling)
Giunto fino alla fine della contesa ed eliminando come ultimo avversario IVAR, Bronson Reed è riuscito a trionfare all’interno di una nuova edizione della André The Giant Memorial Battle ... (zonawrestling)
Phil Foden: Rio Ferdinand predicts 'passing of the torch' is coming at Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne - Rio Ferdinand believes Phil Foden is the ready-made replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City and is emerging to be so "with a big charge".eurosport
WWE RAW News – Roxanne Perez Debuts, Record Attendance & Gate, More - Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA had 20,248 fans in attendance. This made RAW the largest-attended event in the show’s history. It also marked the ...ewrestlingnews
Raphael Honigstein 'more worried then hopeful' for Bayern Munich against Arsenal in Champions League quarter-finals - German football expert Raphael Honigstein believes change will be needed at Bayern Munich this summer to resolve the problems the club have faced this season.eurosport