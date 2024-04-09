WWE | The Rock fa una promessa a Cody Rhodes | tornerà presto per continuare la loro storia

WWE The

WWE: The Rock fa una promessa a Cody Rhodes, tornerà presto per continuare la loro storia (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) A WrestleMania finalmente Cody Rhodes ha "finito la sua storia", scrivendo la parola fine al capitolo più lungo con una rincorsa a quel titolo, mai vinto dal padre, durata praticamente due anni. Per battere Roman Reigns, Rhodes ha affrontato una sfida enorme resa ancora più difficile dal ritorno in WWE di The Rock, il quale si è schierato al fianco del cugino provando a rendere infernale l'ultimo mese dell'American Nightmare. Proprio con il Final Boss questa notte c'è stato un ultimo confronto, prima che Rocky faccia ritorno ad Hollywood. "Titolo o meno, abbiamo una storia da continuare" Rhodes ha aperto la puntata di Raw, chiamato da Triple H sul ring. Un po' di sana autocelebrazione dopo i tanti bocconi amari ingoiati in ...
