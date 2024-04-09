WWE | Stephanie McMahon ritornerà nella compagnia dopo l’apparizione a WrestleMania? Ecco le ultime indiscrezioni

WWE: Stephanie McMahon ritornerà nella compagnia dopo l’apparizione a WrestleMania? Ecco le ultime indiscrezioni (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Durante la seconda notte di WrestleMania XL, Stephanie McMahon ha fatto un apparizione a sorpresa all’inizio dello show, salendo sul ring e dando un caloroso benvenuto al pubblico. Stephanie aveva rassegnato le dimissioni nel gennaio del 2023, rinunciando al ruolo di presidente e co-CEO della WWE. Questa apparizione inaspettata, tuttavia, ha portato molti a domandarsi se ciò possa significare un ritorno permanente di Stephanie nella compagnia. Un gesto d’approvazione Stando a quanto riportato da PWInsider, l’apparizione di Stephanie McMahon a WrestleMania non implica un suo ritorno effettivo nella società in alcuna veste. Si sarebbe trattato, invece, di un gesto di sostegno ...
