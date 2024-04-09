WWE | Roxanne Perez senza paura Apre ad un faccia a faccia con Natalya a NXT

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Dopo il debutto in quel di RAW con tanto di vittoria su Indi Hartwell,festeggia ancora una volta e si gode il suo secondo regno da NXT Women’s Champion. Nel backstage però la campionessa è stata intervistata dalla bellissima Cathy Kelley che le ha parlato die dell’arrivo della canadese in quel di NXT domani (questa notte ndr). La campionessa ha detto la sua lodandoriferendosi a lei come una delle sue prime eroine, per poi dichiarare di non aver più bisogno di alcun eroe essendo lei stessa il suo eroe e, secondo lei, seha problemi con queste dichiarazioni potrà dirle i perché. EXCLUSIVE: #WWENXT Women's Champion @wwe has an invite for ...

WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes & The Rock's story is just beginning - The Rock then entered to confront Rhodes and taunt the Philadelphia crowd in a segment that ran more than 20 minutes. The Rock Told Rhodes that their story has just begun, and that while The Rock has ...f4wonline

Raw post WrestleMania: la WWE conferma il ritorno imminente di un ex campione - Dopo mesi di assenza dai ring della compagnia, l'ex WWE Champion dovrebbe tornare a breve a calcare i ring della federazione dopo un infortunio alla spalla ...worldwrestling

WWE Confirms 2024 Draft Details, Two Top NXT Stars Declare For The Event - The two-night event will take place the week before WWE heads to France for Backlash.thesportster