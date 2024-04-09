WWE | Mark Henry polemico con Kairi Sane | Dakota Kai la difende sui social

WWE: Mark Henry polemico con Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai la difende sui social (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) WrestleMania 40 è passata agli archivi. Tra i match in programma quello che ha visto affrontarsi in un 3vs3 le Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane e Dakota Kai) contro Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill e Naomi. Proprio con riferimento a questo match, l’ex WWE Mark Henry, oggi in AEW, ha usato parole piuttosto dure nei confronti di Kairi Sane aprendo una polemica. La polemica Durante una ospitata a Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry ha criticato Kairi Sane per l’atteggiamento avuto a WM 40 usando parole piuttosto dure. Secondo il World’s Strongest Man, Kairi avrebbe avuto un atteggiamento poco rispettoso per essere rimasta al centro del ring quando le avversarie stavano facendo il loro ...
