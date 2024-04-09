WWE | John Cena torna a RAW e salva Awesome Truth da The Judgment Day

WWE: John Cena torna a RAW e salva Awesome Truth da The Judgment Day (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Questa notte a Monday Night RAW, John Cena ha fatto il suo ritorno sul ring per formare una squadra insieme ad Awesome Truth nel match contro The Judgment Day. Lo show del lunedì sera ha visto R-Truth e The Miz interrompere i festeggiamenti del Judgment Day, per aver conquistato il World Heavyweight Championship e difeso il Women’s World Championship, per lanciare una sfida in quel che sembrava un handicap match 2 contro 3. Lo svantaggio è continuato fino a quando John Cena non ha fatto la sua apparizione sul ring. Cena ha cambiato completamente il volto del match con il trio che ha chiuso i conti con un triplo U Can’t See Me (insieme a Truth e Miz). John ...
