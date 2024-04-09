WWE | Damian Priest pronto alla sua prima difesa contro Jey Uso

Facciamo un passo indietro di qualche mese, un salto di circa 8 mesi, ovvero torniamo allo scorso 1°luglio, giorno nel quale si è svolto il PLE WWE Money In The Bank in quel di Londra. In ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw, a pochi giorni da Royal Rumble, Damian Priest ha annunciato il suo ingresso nella Rissa Reale maschile di sabato notte, in programma a Tampa, Florida. Si tratta ... (zonawrestling)
Nelle ultime settimane una dello cose più interessanti e che stanno funzionando è sicuramente la storia fra il Judgment Day e R-Truth. Infatti a conferma di questo, nonostante Truth sia a ... (zonawrestling)
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes & The Rock's story is just beginning - The Rock then entered to confront Rhodes and taunt the Philadelphia crowd in a segment that ran more than 20 minutes. The Rock Told Rhodes that their story has just begun, and that while The Rock has ...f4wonline
8 Ups & 3 Downs From WWE Raw After WrestleMania 40 (8 April - Results & Review) - This then led to a six-man tag match where Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh had a three-on-two advantage and still couldn’t put Miz and Truth away, enabling John Cena to run down as the ...whatculture
Damian Priest Plans to "Beat The YEET" Out of Jey Uso in First World Heavyweight Title Defense - New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has issued a dire warning to 'Main Event' Jey Uso ahead of their upcoming title match. On the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jey ...msn