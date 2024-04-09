WWE | Damian Priest pronto alla sua prima difesa contro Jey Uso

WWE Damian

WWE: Damian Priest pronto alla sua prima difesa contro Jey Uso (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) “I’m going to beat the YET out of you”. È con queste parole che il nuovo campione dei pesi massimi ha voluto chiudere in bellezza l’intervista backstage con Cathy Kelley in quel di RAW. Il tema era ovviamente la prossima sfida titolata in cui Priest dovrà difendere la sua cintura dall’assalto del nuovo #1 contender, Jey Uso. Qui potrete recuperare la clip completa contenente l’intervista. EXCLUSIVE: World Heavyweight Champion @ArcherofInfamy awaits the challenge of Jey Uso. pic.twitter.com/eahaV542uk— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
