WWE | CM Punk ci ha preso gusto | sgambetto a McIntyre e Jey Uso è il nuovo #1 contender

Diverse personalità WWE presenti a GCW Bloodsport X, tra cui il presidente Nick Khan e CM Punk. L’interesse nei confronti di uno degli show non WWE più importanti del Wrestlemania Weekend, ... (zonawrestling)
L’intervista di CM Punk a MMA Hour farà sicuramente discutere ed, in parte, l’ha già fatto. Nonostante i toni pacati, il BITW ha toccato argomenti molto spinosi, tra cui il passato in AEW e ... (zonawrestling)
Mancano pochi giorni a WrestleMania e siamo a un paio d’ore da Raw, show, che darà ufficialmente inizio alla WrestleMania Week, ma il clima si è già scaldato abbastanza perché nelle scorse ore ... (zonawrestling)
WWE News: Major WWE Championship Match Made Official Post-WrestleMania 40 - On the night after WrestleMania 40 Sunday, a big WWE championship match has been made official. One huge WWE championship match has been announced.si
Jey Uso sends a message for CM Punk after WWE RAW - Jey Uso has commented on receiving unexpected assistance from CM Punk on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he won a Fatal Four-Way Match.msn
What Happened With CM Punk & Jey Uso After WWE RAW Went Off The Air - Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk addressed the live crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. After the show went off the air, Punk revealed that he and Jey Uso would send ...ewrestlingnews