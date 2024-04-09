Rugby | Champions Cup | ecco i quarti di finale

Rugby: Champions Cup, ecco i quarti di finale (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Si sono disputati nel weekend gli ottavi di finale delle coppe europee di Rugby e le migliori squadre del Vecchio Continente si sono sfidate per un posto nella top 8 della Champions Cup. E a farla da padrone sono state Francia e Inghilterra, che vedono tre squadre a testa avanzare al prossimo turno. Il primo quarto di finale, che si gioca sabato 13 aprile, vedrà affrontarsi Bordeaux e Harlequins, con i francesi che si sono imposti per 45-12 contro i Saracens. I Quins, invece, hanno avuto la meglio dei Glasgow Warriors dopo un match equilibratissimo e chiuso sul 28-24. Secondo quarto di finale che vedrà affrontarsi Leinster e La Rochelle. I dubliners hanno regolato i Leicester Tigers per 36-22, mentre La Rochelle ha battuto in trasferta e di strettissima misura gli Stormers per 21-22. Il terzo quarto di ...
