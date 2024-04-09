Rugby | Champions Cup | ecco i quarti di finale

Si è appena conclusa allo Stadio Monigo la sfida valevole per il tredicesimo turno della United Rugby Championship e in campo sono scesi la Benetton Treviso e gli irlandesi del Connacht. Un vero e ... (oasport)
Si è appena conclusa alla Rodney Parade di Newport la sfida tra i gallesi Dragons e le Zebre Parma, match valevole per la tredicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship. Uno scontro diretto per ... (oasport)
Torna l’United Rugby Championship e si entra nella fase più calda del torneo, che a sei giornate dalla fine vede ben 10 squadre in corsa per 5 posti ai playoff. Con Leinster, Bulls e Glasgow ... (oasport)
Tickets now on sale as World XV set to face France in thrilling encounter - France are set to take on the World XV in Bilbao in June, as the Spanish location becomes the setting once again for the highest levels of international Rugby.rugbydump
Andrew Strawbridge makes permanent switch to England staff - England have appointed Andrew Strawbridge to their coaching team on a permanent basis following his spell as a consultant during the Six Nations.rte.ie
PROMOTED AS Champions – SANDOWN & SHANKLIN RFC EARN HISTORIC WIN AWAY AT WINCHESTER RFC - Sandown & Shanklin Rugby Football Club secured promotion to the Counties 1 Hampshire League following a hard-fought away win at Winchester RFC over the weekend. The side travelled to Winchester RFC ...islandecho.co.uk