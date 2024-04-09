Pentathlon | la UIPM ha scelto il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028

Pentathlon UIPM

Pentathlon, la UIPM ha scelto il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028 (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Definita l’ultima novità in vista nel Pentathlon: il Comitato Congiunto (atleti, allenatori, tecnico) della UIPM (Unione Internazionale Pentathlon Moderno) ha proposto tre opzioni per la scherma, dopo i test condotti tra marzo ed inizio aprile, in vista delle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028, per un format ad eliminazione diretta. Tutte le tre proposte formulate prevedono un format ad eliminazione diretta con turni preliminari, quarti di finale e semifinali, che culmineranno in un incontro finale tra gli ultimi due schermidori rimasti in gara: i vari format sono stati testati nei mesi di marzo ed aprile da diverse Federazioni Nazionali ...
