Mouth taping: dormire con un cerotto sulla bocca fa davvero bene? (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Su TikTok, sempre più persone si sono lasciate convincere dai benefici del Mouth taping, ovvero, la pratica di dormire con un cerotto sulla bocca per riposare meglio. Un trend diventato virale in pochissimo tempo, tra chi ne sostiene i benefici e chi, invece, avverte delle possibili complicazioni, nonché delle controindicazioni, di questo metodo. L’obiettivo di tappare la bocca durante il sonno è dormire meglio, migliorando il benessere notturno attraverso un bendaggio che, di fatto, costringe a respirare con il naso. Chi lo ha provato, infatti, giura di aver riposato meglio, dormendo più ...
